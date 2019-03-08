Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google Archant

Works are due to begin on Tuesday (May 7) to install a new toucan cross on the A376 Exeter Road

Work is set to begin to install a new toucan crossing in Exmouth.

The crossing will be located between Rivermead Avenue and Courtlands Cross and connect to the Exe Estuary Trail via the Lower Halsdon Farm public footpath.

The Journal previously reported the £90,000 project was one of many the county council had committed to completing in the 2019-20 financial year.

Work, which is set to take four weeks to complete, is set to begin on Tuesday, May 7. Minor footpath widening will also be carried out on the eastern side of Exeter Road.

Devon County Council said the scheme will provide a safer crossing of the A376 for pedestrians and cyclists and will improve sustainable transport links across Exmouth.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while work is carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm, and, where needed, from 6.30pm and 11pm.