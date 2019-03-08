Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

PUBLISHED: 14:51 30 April 2019

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Archant

Works are due to begin on Tuesday (May 7) to install a new toucan cross on the A376 Exeter Road

Work is set to begin to install a new toucan crossing in Exmouth.

The crossing will be located between Rivermead Avenue and Courtlands Cross and connect to the Exe Estuary Trail via the Lower Halsdon Farm public footpath.

The Journal previously reported the £90,000 project was one of many the county council had committed to completing in the 2019-20 financial year.

Work, which is set to take four weeks to complete, is set to begin on Tuesday, May 7. Minor footpath widening will also be carried out on the eastern side of Exeter Road.

Devon County Council said the scheme will provide a safer crossing of the A376 for pedestrians and cyclists and will improve sustainable transport links across Exmouth.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while work is carried out between 9.30am and 3.30pm, and, where needed, from 6.30pm and 11pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Exmouth’s ‘marathon man’ completes his 18th London Marathon

Des at the London Marathon finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Food festival in Exeter over Bank Holiday weekend

Festival founder Michael Caines. Picture: Nick Hook

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Dog owners warned to keep pets under control as East Devon beach ban begins

Walking with a dog on a lead

Exmouth’s ‘marathon man’ completes his 18th London Marathon

Des at the London Marathon finish line. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Food festival in Exeter over Bank Holiday weekend

Festival founder Michael Caines. Picture: Nick Hook

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe Under-13s sign off season in real style

Action from the Withycombe Under-13s meetings with Crediton and Wallingford. Picture MARK LONG

Exmouth Town’s season ends with runners-up spot, but they are set to step up a level

Exmouth Town celebrate being runners-up in the South West Peninsula League Premier Division. Picture ADRIAN LANGDON

Clinic Half Marathon win for Harrier Berahu

Runners on the Clinic Maer 10km & Half Marathon. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Exmouth Town Under-13s are below par as they go down to Millwey Rise

Exmouth Town Under-13s. Picture ETFC

Learn to experience music through British Sign Language

Sign song performer Fletch. Picture: Caitlin Mogridge
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists