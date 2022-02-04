News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Go twitching in Topsham this Half Term

Adam Manning

Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2022
Updated: 4:01 PM February 4, 2022
Family exploring wildlife garden, RSPB Bowling Green Marsh Nature Reserve, Topsham, Devon, November

Family exploring wildlife garden, RSPB Bowling Green Marsh Nature Reserve, Topsham, Devon, November - Credit: Rosemary Despres

Take your kids twitching this February Half Term at Bowling Marsh Green, Topsham.

Beginners guide to bird watching begins on Saturday, February 20 at 10 am for two hours of bird watching over the River Exe at Bowling Marsh Green.  

Bowling Marsh Green is on the confluence of the River Exe and the River Clyst. It's an ideal spot to watch birds up close, including migrating birds, and winter flocks of waders, ducks and geese feeding and resting.

A spokesperson for the RSPB says “Join us on a guided walk from RSPB Bowling Green Marsh where one of our skilled and knowledgeable team will guide you around the reserve and help you recognise a host of different species. Get ready to be wowed by what is on your doorstep! This walk is 2 hours in duration and suitable for children aged from 8 years” 

Tickets are £10 for adults. £6 for Children. For more information visit the RSPB Bowling Marsh Green website. To find out more information visit  events.rspb.org/bowlinggreenmarsh 

