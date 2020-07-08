Plans to pedestrianise Topsham scrapped due to lack of public support

Plans to temporarily pedestrianise part of Topsham have been dropped following a lack of support from the public.

Officers at both Exeter City Council and Devon County Council had been working on an option to keep businesses, shoppers and visitors safe from Covid-19.

But traders and residents feared Topsham will become a ‘ghost town’ if Fore Street was pedestrianised.

A snap poll took place last week, and following the results, the proposals have been taken off the table.

Elected members and officers will now explore if there are any alternative safety measures in line with Government advice that could be brought in, although the potential to reduce cars in Topsham in the long term remains an option.

Topsham ward councillor and Conservative group leader Cllr Andrew Leadbetter, said: “Full pedestrianisation at this stage isn’t wanted by the traders and we respect that.

“There are genuine concerns around how this will impact business, and it comes after a three-month period that has seen trade drop.”