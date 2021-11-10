After a year like no other, we’re going to have a Christmas like never before…

That’s what Topsham is promising residents and visitors for the festive season, and it all begins with a Switch On Spectacular on November 26.

From snow machines to mulled wine, luxurious food to beautiful carols, and from surprises for children to perfect presents for grown-ups, there will be nowhere to match Topsham over the coming weeks.

Over 50 independent shops will be dressed to impress while the town’s renowned pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants will be stocked and ready to serve; on some days there will be charity mistletoe sales and the town’s Museum will be joining in events as well.

“Topsham’s been the most wonderful example of a community throughout the pandemic - neighbours helping each other, businesses going the extra mile. Now we’re celebrating Christmas in happier circumstances with a few carefully-controlled larger events and a full month of lights, festivities and the occasional,” explains Jo Berman, director of Love Topsham, the community interest company organising the events.

Full details of the events are on the town’s website - lovetopsham.co.uk - but here are the headlines of what’s in store this Christmas.

November 26 - Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm sharp, followed by a procession through the town. This is the Big One with a band, Topsham Town Crier, carols, street food and drink plus a special visit (through the snow) by Father Christmas to entertain children. Arrive from 4.15pm;

November 30 - A late night shopping event with a special one-off Evening Market comprising 30 stalls of artisan gifts, food and drink at the town’s St Margaret’s Church from 5pm to 9pm - a unique opportunity to get unique presents in a unique setting;

December 8 - A Christmas trail for Topsham’s young residents and accompanying adults, calling at up to 20 ‘treat stops’ throughout the town;

December Saturdays - A ‘Winter of Music’ with street musicians throughout the days to make festive shopping that much more enjoyable - if you hanker for a hymn or crave a carol, you’ll be in luck;

Window Competitions: Perfect for a stroll under Christmas Lights, Topsham’s 50-plus shopfronts and scores of homes will have window displays and festive illuminations to cheer even the Grinch-iest of visitors.

“There will be more surprises along the way too, so please check the website for the latest information. And as with everything in Topsham this year, all will be conducted with safety and comfort at the forefront of our minds” explains Jo Berman.

“That means even if you just want a break from the hustle and bustle of the season, you can come to Topsham and enjoy the estuary views on the walks around the edge of the town. Whether you’re in reflective mood or retail mood, we’re just the place for you.”