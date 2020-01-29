Advanced search

Topsham marks the new season with its Spring Forward Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 February 2020

The Liberty Sisters and the Lindy Hoppers at Spring Forward Saturday 2019.

Archant

For the third year running, Topsham will mark the start of spring with a special day of events in March. This year, its Spring Forward Saturday will be on March 28, and will feature an assortment of activities all across the town between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Organised by the community-spirited Love Topsham team, who aspire to promote the town in every way possible, the event is one of several planned for the year.

The Spring Forward Saturday celebration promises to buzz with the joys of spring and should be a great affair for all members of the family. The streets and venues will be filled with many live musicians, craft activities for the kids, a spring fair, a pop-up gallery and tasty treats to boot. Plus, the 50 independent shops and cafes will reward visitors with some hard-to-resist 'one-day-only' offers. Some of last year's offers included free drinks, cakes and Easter eggs. Read more at www.lovetopsham.co.uk

