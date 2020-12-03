Advanced search

Topsham Rotarians raise funds towards fight to end Polio

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 December 2020

Topsham Rotary Club held a meeting over Zoom. Picture: Topsham Rotary Club

A virtual quiz held by Topsham Rotarians has raised enough money to vaccinate 1,500 children from polio.

The club held the event as part of a meeting held via Zoom and raised a total of £300, and, once boosted to £900 by the Bill Gates Foundation, will pay for 4,500 children to be vaccinated against Polio.

Topsham Rotary Club also hosted End Polio Now speaker Roger Byrom at their weekly meeting.

Roger spoke in great detail about Rotary’s continued efforts to eradicate Polio globally during 2020 and took questions.

It was very special zoom event for Topsham Rotary Club as they remembered treasurer David Hubbick who died this summer having suffered himself from Polio in his youth.

Club president Bruce de Saram said: “It was a very special event with much fun and fellowship enjoyed by all and he would like to personally thank all those who made a donation to this event via Just Giving.”

