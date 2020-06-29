Topsham Rotary Club fundraising success for NHS workers
PUBLISHED: 08:26 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 29 June 2020
Topsham Rotary
Topsham Rotary Club has helped raise more than £5,000 for the local NHS.
The club joined forces with two others in Exeter to support the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital’s Help Us Help You appeal.
The money goes directly towards providing extra resources and essential items for key NHS workers.
Topsham Rotary members held two ‘clap and donate’ evenings during the regular Thursday night applause sessions for the NHS and care workers, which raised £2,270.
The club also contributed a further £400.
Together with the money collected by the Exeter Rotary clubs, the total amount donated to the hospital was £5,070.
A Rotary spokesman said the combined effort ‘proved that we’re all in this together’ and thanked the public for their ‘most generous support’.
The Topsham Rotary Club has not been able to meet during lockdown, but has been holding weekly Zoom video conferences and continued supporting local good causes.
