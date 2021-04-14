Published: 10:00 AM April 14, 2021

Topsham is ‘raring to go’ as government guidelines allow its independent shops, cafes and restaurants have returned to service.

As of Monday (April 12), the East Devon town boasts:

More than 40 independent outlets including food shops, a florist, bookshop and an antique centre

Hairdressers, beauticians and therapists

More than 15 restaurants, pubs and cafes

Those that do not have private outside space will continue takeaways, with a number of communal seating in parts of the town.

On Saturday (April 17) community cheerleaders Love Topsham will launch a reusable cup initiative embracing many of the town’s cafes, and there will be street music thanks to visiting singers Terrie May McNulty and Nathalie Andrews.

There’s also going to be a visit from Rockie and Duke, the shire horses belonging to Wild Heart Venison, and the Topsham Ferry will be back to take people between the town and Topsham Lock on the western side of the estuary.

Wild Heart Venison''s 'Rockie' and 'Duke' - Credit: Love Topsham

Residents and visitors will also be able to sign up for a Love Topsham Card - this allows people to contribute directly to activities that keep the town vibrant and attractive such as musicians on Saturdays, the Topsham website and events like the Topsham’s Big Afternoon Tea in June.

It also means cardholders can attend VIP events and secure discounts in participating shops and cafes across town.

Furniture and homeware store CASA - located in Topsham’s old gaol on the Strand - is one of many shops to have used lockdown to become better and brighter.

Gary Dixie, co-director of the Casa furniture store, Topsham. - Credit: Tony Charnock

Gary Dixie, co-owner, said: “We’ve had a refresh inside and out - redecorating, cleaning, refurbishing some parts, and now we’re ready to go. People have been browsing online and there’s plenty for window-shoppers visiting the town.”

Full details of Topsham’s businesses, What’s On and latest news about the town as it reopens can be found on lovetopsham.co.uk - the website also carries details of the town’s recent accolade in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live league table.