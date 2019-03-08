Youngsters taught how to speak out and stay safe

Children at Topsham Primary School learning how to identify signs of abuse. Picture: NSPCC Archant

Children at Topsham Primary School are now better equipped to identify abuse after working with the NSPCC.

As part of the Speak Out Stay Safe programme, youngsters at the school were taught about physical, sexual and emotional abuse as well as how to identify a trusted adult to talk to.

The pupils were taught how to contact Childline and were told they are free to call the helpline day or night.

Headteacher Emma Pipe said: "It was great to have the NSPCC Schools Service in the school.

"I know the pupils have really benefitted from the assembly and workshops.

"Both the teachers and I really appreciate all the resources that have been provided. It is such an important message."

School service area coordinator Colette Hudson said: "It is great to see children are engaging with the Speak out Stay safe programme. It is crucial children know they can speak about anything that may be concerning them."