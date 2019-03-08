Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Youngsters taught how to speak out and stay safe

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 August 2019

Children at Topsham Primary School learning how to identify signs of abuse. Picture: NSPCC

Children at Topsham Primary School learning how to identify signs of abuse. Picture: NSPCC

Archant

Children at Topsham Primary School are now better equipped to identify abuse after working with the NSPCC.

As part of the Speak Out Stay Safe programme, youngsters at the school were taught about physical, sexual and emotional abuse as well as how to identify a trusted adult to talk to.

The pupils were taught how to contact Childline and were told they are free to call the helpline day or night.

Headteacher Emma Pipe said: "It was great to have the NSPCC Schools Service in the school.

"I know the pupils have really benefitted from the assembly and workshops.

"Both the teachers and I really appreciate all the resources that have been provided. It is such an important message."

School service area coordinator Colette Hudson said: "It is great to see children are engaging with the Speak out Stay safe programme. It is crucial children know they can speak about anything that may be concerning them."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dropping the alcohol and tobacco sales for a health-conscious newsagent

Shaun Spring, of Cabin News. Picture: Shaun Spring

Pensioner ‘harassed neighbour with potted plant and CCTV cameras’ a court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Repair of town centre clock could cost £30,000

Exmouth's Magnolia clock, photographed at 8.55am. Picture: Paul Strange.

I’m a presenter, get me out of here – Jeremy Vine tries out Exmouth’s escape room

Jeremy Vine and his family after escaping the Sherlock Holmes-themed room in 55 minutes. Picture: Helen Tribble

Teenagers trapped on rocks rescued by lifeboat crew

RNLI Inshore Lifeboat George Bearman II launches. Picture: John Thorogood / Exmouth RNLI

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Youngsters taught how to speak out and stay safe

Children at Topsham Primary School learning how to identify signs of abuse. Picture: NSPCC

Travel with Exmouth Town to the opening Western League away game

Ottery St Mary face travelling some 1,260 miles in their new life as a Devon League South-West team. Picture ARCHANT

Exe Equestrian Open Show another huge success

Scarlett Badley and Storm, who won the first two jumping classes at the Exe Equestrian Open Show. Picture: AMBER BRADLEY

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Pensioner who used plants and CCTV to harass her neighbour could face jail time

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists