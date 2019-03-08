Topsham Post Office to re-open at new home

Topsham community hub Archant

Topsham Post office is reopening in a new location at the end of this month.

The branch has a new home at the Topsham Community Hub, run by The Estuary League of Friends, at Nancy Potter House, in Nelson Close.

It will be open from Wednesday, October 30, for 45 hours a week - 9am until 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am until 2pm on Saturdays.

Customers will be able to pay bills, withdrawal cash and foreign currency, post letters and parcels and for home shopping collections and returns.

Topsham Post Office, on High Street, closed in March 2019 following the postmaster's resignation and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

Andy Healey, Post Office change manager, said: "We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Topsham. We know how important it is for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking.

Customers can submit comments on the re-opening until November 13 by emailing comments@postoffice.co.uk, calling 03452 660115, texting 03457 223355 or by post to Freepost Your Comments.