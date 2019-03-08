Topsham Post Office re-opens at Nancy Potter House

The new post office, at Nacny Potter House. Picture: Post Office Archant

Topsham Post Office has opened at a new location.

The branch, which had been based in High Street, has re-opened at Nancy Potter House - a community hub run by Estuary League of Friends in Nelson Close.

The post office will be open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am until 2pm, offering 45 hours of service a week.

Topsham had been without a post office since March due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for post office use.

Andy Healey, post office change manager, said: "We are delighted to have restored a post office to Topsham.

"We know how important it is for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking.

"We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs."