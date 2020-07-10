Advanced search

Topsham outdoor pool to remain closed for summer season

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 July 2020

Colin Long chairman of the Topsham pool with the President Cyryl Harrison. Ref ext 02-16TI 9300. Picture: Terry Ife

Colin Long chairman of the Topsham pool with the President Cyryl Harrison. Ref ext 02-16TI 9300. Picture: Terry Ife

The outdoor swimming pool in Topsham will not reopen this summer, it has been confirmed.

The Topsham Swimming Pool Association said there were a number of factors that would have required ‘major operational changes’ and additional expenditure.

Members have spent the last couple of weeks looking at options for reopening the pool, but decided to stay closed for the 2020 season.

The reasons given for making this decision included a lack of volunteers available and problems enforcing social distancing rules around the pool.

The association also said Swim England guidelines would reduce the capacity of the pool, and the need for additional cleaning would be an extra ‘burden’ on volunteers and lifeguards.

A spokesman for the pool said: “Our main priority is always the safety of our volunteers and those who visit the pool, and our second priority is providing an enjoyable experience for all.

“We feel that both of these elements would have been compromised too much.”

