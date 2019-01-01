Topsham stalker warned 'custody an option' after guilty plea

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A Topsham pensioner has admitted stalking a woman over a nine month period by persistently trying to contact her through friends or social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Retired teacher Russell Hollins, aged 70, of Strand Court, pleaded guilty to a single count of stalking when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday (December 4).

He admitted causing Sally Edgington alarm and distress by repeated attempts at communications between July 20, 2018 and May 18, 2019.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentence until next week and released him on bail with conditions not to contact Ms Edgington, who now lives in the Midlands.

He warned him that adjourning sentence did not give indication of the outcome and that custody remains an option.