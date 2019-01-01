Advanced search

Topsham stalker warned 'custody an option' after guilty plea

PUBLISHED: 11:02 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 04 December 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

A Topsham pensioner has admitted stalking a woman over a nine month period by persistently trying to contact her through friends or social media.

Retired teacher Russell Hollins, aged 70, of Strand Court, pleaded guilty to a single count of stalking when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday (December 4).

He admitted causing Sally Edgington alarm and distress by repeated attempts at communications between July 20, 2018 and May 18, 2019.

Judge David Evans adjourned sentence until next week and released him on bail with conditions not to contact Ms Edgington, who now lives in the Midlands.

He warned him that adjourning sentence did not give indication of the outcome and that custody remains an option.

