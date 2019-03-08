Pensioner in court over potted plant

Mary de Jong, 67, is accused of growning a potted plant in the wrong place outside her home

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of growing a potted plant in the wrong place outside her cottage home.

Mary De Jong is alleged to have breached a restraining order by growing the plant outside a neighbour’s window at a time when she was banned from any contact.

De Jong, aged 67, of White Street, Topsham, denied breaching a restraining order between April 9 and June 18 last year by growing a potted plant outside the window of a neighbouring house.

She is alleged to have broken a restraining order imposed at Exeter Crown Court on March 16, 2018.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a two day trial on August 5 this year and released De Jong on bail.