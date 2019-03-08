Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pensioner in court over potted plant

PUBLISHED: 15:52 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 12 April 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

Mary de Jong, 67, is accused of growning a potted plant in the wrong place outside her home

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of growing a potted plant in the wrong place outside her cottage home.

Mary De Jong is alleged to have breached a restraining order by growing the plant outside a neighbour’s window at a time when she was banned from any contact.

De Jong, aged 67, of White Street, Topsham, denied breaching a restraining order between April 9 and June 18 last year by growing a potted plant outside the window of a neighbouring house.

She is alleged to have broken a restraining order imposed at Exeter Crown Court on March 16, 2018.

Judge Peter Johnson adjourned the case for a two day trial on August 5 this year and released De Jong on bail.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Madeira bowlers ending indoor campaign in good form

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh indoor bowlers sign off with fine win as Oak look set to win Triples League

Peter Cooper, manager of the Budleigh BuzzHawks winners of the Evening League is presented with the Shield and sponsorship cheque from Maurice Sims from Ashbury Dental Services. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Cotton stars as Exmouth United U11s edge out Broadclyst

Middleditch leads the way in the April medal

Golf club and ball

Pensioner in court over potted plant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists