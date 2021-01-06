News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Topsham Museum volunteers awarded British Empire Medals

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Wilkins​

Published: 5:00 PM January 6, 2021   
Rachel Nichols (left )and Jennifer Bliss (right( both award British Empire Medals for their voluntary services to Topsham Museum

Rachel Nichols (left )and Jennifer Bliss (right( both award British Empire Medals for their voluntary services to Topsham Museum - Credit: Topsham Museum

Two women have been awarded British Empire Medals for their voluntary contribution to Topsham Museum.

In the 2021 New Year Honours, Rachel Nichols and Jennifer Bliss have each been awarded the British Empire Medal for voluntary service to the Topsham Museum.

Both Rachel and Jennifer have been volunteers at the Museum for some 20 years, and have at various times been members of the management team and board of Trustees and have served as Vice Presidents. Together they started the biennial Secret Gardens event which has become an integral part of the Topsham calendar.

Rachel and Jennifer said: "Although we have, and do lead teams, the museum is a totally volunteer-run effort and without the whole volunteer community it would not happen.

"We are, however, surprised and delighted to be honoured with the award and hope that it will add to the reputation the museum has in the area. We look forward to welcoming visitors back again in April 2021."

