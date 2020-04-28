Advanced search

Topsham man completes London Marathon distance for Hospice UK despite event cancellation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 April 2020

Steven Clark with Wendy and Barry Rawlings. Picture: Steven Clark

Steven Clark with Wendy and Barry Rawlings. Picture: Steven Clark

Archant

The coronavirus crisis hasn’t stopped one Topsham man from completing a marathon fundraising challenge.

Steven Clark was set to take part in his third London Marathon on Sunday (April 26) but the event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead he decided to cover the distance in two runs over Saturday (April 25) and Sunday from his house in Topsham to Powderham Castle and back, covering the same distance as the marathon.

The 31-year-old was aiming to take part for Hospice UK, which provided his partner’s dad Barry Rawlings with support prior to his death from Parkinsons 12 months ago.

So far, he has raised more than £800 so far for the charity; the funds will be deferred until the 2021 London Marathon takes place.

Mr Clark said completing the two half marathons was ‘emotional’.

He said: “On the Saturday, it was just like a normal training run and then I spent the rest of the day rehydrating and stretching.

“On Sunday, after the first couple of miles, it wasn’t difficult, but my legs were like jelly from the day before.

“When I hit Powderham Castle, I just got emotional, I started picturing where I would be on the London course.”

On arriving home from to complete the second half marathon, he was greeted by neighbours, friends and family cheering him on.

Mr Clark said it was ‘amazing’ to complete the London Marathon for the third time, this time for the charity which helped his partner Jay’s parents.

He added: “I lost count the number of times we received phone calls from Jay’s mum praising the service she had received from the ‘Hospice girls’.

“They managed to bring a very comforting and human approach to what was a very traumatic situation.

“No matter what time of day, they were there; to provide support to Jay’s mum and comfort to Jay’s dad.

“To know that Jay’s mum had this support was very comforting and reassuring and now I want to be able to give something back for all they have done for us.”

Visit his Justgiving page to donate

