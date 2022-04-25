News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

Excitement building ahead of Topsham’s ‘Join the Club’ event

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:04 AM April 25, 2022
Love Topsham is organising the Join the Club event

Love Topsham is organising the Join the Club event - Credit: Graham Norwood

Almost 30 community and voluntary organisations in Topsham are joining in a one-day bonanza to win new supporters and volunteers. 

The Join The Club event on Sunday, May 8, organised by the Love Topsham group, will have stalls and taster sessions from organisations as varied as the town’s sailing club, walking rugby group, flower society and a range of fitness groups. 

It’s a free event for the clubs and visitors, and it’s based at Matthews Hall, Fore Street, from 10am until 3pm on the day, while there are taster sessions and demos at other locations in the town. 

Graham Norwood, of Love Topsham, said: “Lots of people have moved into the town during the two years of the pandemic, when many of the community groups that make Topsham so special couldn’t operate.  

“And there have been large numbers of new homes built near the town attracting other newcomers. 

“Now there’s the perfect opportunity for anyone who’s new to the area, or has more time on their hands, or who wants to volunteer and ‘give something back’, to see exactly what’s on offer.” 

For more information visit www.lovetopsham.co.uk

