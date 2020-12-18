Topsham’s Denley’s Essence of India wins Asian restaurant award
- Credit: South West Asian Curry Awards
A popular Topsham Indian cuisine restaurant has been recognised as the best Asian restaurant for the second successive year.
Denley’s Essence of India, in Topsham, won the award for Asian restaurant of the year, 12 months after being given the same award.
Jay Miah, who runs the restaurant, thanked his customers and staff for their support.
He added: “I would like to thank my team and every customer for their support.
“We’re absolutely delighted to win again – we’ve made changes to the menu this year and we’re grateful for the response from our local customer base.”
Jay also thanked the judges for recognising his team’s hard work.
Through the two lockdowns, Denley’s has had to adapt its business.
Mr Miah said they have reduced the amount of tables to allow for social distancing and introduced a delivery service which has been well received by cuatomers.