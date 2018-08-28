Advanced search

Gas works to replace 70 metres of Topsham pipes underway

PUBLISHED: 15:43 22 January 2019

Bridge Hill, in Topsham, where gas works have now begun. Picture: Google

Works have begun this week to upgrade 70 metres pipes underneath a Topsham road.

West and Wales Utilities is replacing old metal pipes in the Bridge Hill area of the town with new plastic ones as part of a £105,000 investment by the company.

It is hoped the new works will help keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, keeping ‘generations to come’ safe and warm.

West and Wales Utilities has worked closely with Devon County Council and it has been agreed that two-way traffic lights will be in place throughout the seven-week scheme.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 8.

There will be a road closure along Clyst Bridge from outside The Bridge Inn to Fishers Bridge Mills on the weekends of February 2 and 3, as well as February 9 and 10.

A diversion route will be clearly signposted ahead of the closure.

