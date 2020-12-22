Published: 5:00 PM December 22, 2020

The relocation of Topsham’s fire engines has been completed.

A decision was made in January to move Topsham’s two fire engines out of the town as part of the Safer Together consultation which also saw Budleigh’s station close.

The first of two fire engines moved to a new facility at Middlemoor last month and on Thursday, December 3, the second fire engine moves to a new station at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Headquarters in Clyst St George.

Most of the firefighters will transfer, ensuring local knowledge is retained. They will be joined by recent new recruits from the local area.

Assistant chief fire officer, Pete Bond said: “We want people living in and around Topsham to know that they will continue to receive an emergency response from fire crews should they need one.”

The Service is writing to local councils to see if there is a viable option for the building to be used by the community before making a decision about its future at its February meeting.