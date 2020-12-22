Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed
- Credit: Daniel Wilkins
The relocation of Topsham’s fire engines has been completed.
A decision was made in January to move Topsham’s two fire engines out of the town as part of the Safer Together consultation which also saw Budleigh’s station close.
The first of two fire engines moved to a new facility at Middlemoor last month and on Thursday, December 3, the second fire engine moves to a new station at Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service’s Headquarters in Clyst St George.
Most of the firefighters will transfer, ensuring local knowledge is retained. They will be joined by recent new recruits from the local area.
Assistant chief fire officer, Pete Bond said: “We want people living in and around Topsham to know that they will continue to receive an emergency response from fire crews should they need one.”
The Service is writing to local councils to see if there is a viable option for the building to be used by the community before making a decision about its future at its February meeting.
Most Read
- 1 Space for bikes, pushchairs and baggage would turbo charge Avocet Line rail experience
- 2 Carers’ permit to park on double yellow lines will be permanent
- 3 Weather warning issued for Christmas Eve in East Devon
- 4 Relocation of Topsham fire engines completed
- 5 ‘Yarnbombing’ of Budleigh postboxes to raise funds for local causes
- 6 Father Christmas is Coming To Town
- 7 Looking forward to next year's Christmas and getting back to 'normal' - Piers Motley
- 8 East Devon martial arts teacher running 130 miles for FORCE Cancer Charity
- 9 East Devon to be placed in tier 2 restrictions when lockdown ends
- 10 Sing carols on your doorstep to bring ‘sense of hope in the darkness’