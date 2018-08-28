Advanced search

Two cars deliberately set on fire in Topsham

PUBLISHED: 11:43 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 05 January 2019

The fires occured in Holman Way. Picture: Google

Two cars were deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of two cars on fire in Holman Way in Topsham at 12.01am.

The cause of the blaze was deliberate and the police also attended the incident.

A fire service spokesman said: “One fire appliance from Topsham was mobilised to this incident.

“Upon arrival crews confirmed the fire involved two vehicles and requested a further appliance which was also mobilised from Topsham.

“Crews set to work to extinguish the fire using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one compressed air foam jet and one main jet.”

