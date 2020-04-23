REFUSED – Plans for Topsham dog training centre have ‘no policy support’
PUBLISHED: 15:01 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 23 April 2020
Archant
An application to create a dog training facility in Topsham has been rejected by the district council.
The proposal to convert agricultural land in Clyst Road into a dog training and agility facility was refused by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.
The plan was seeking to install a fenced off area with a single storey purpose-built building and a lean-to shelter.
Officers said the application lies outside the built-up area boundary and there was nothing in the Local Plan or the national planning policy framework (NPPF) to support it.
The delegated officer’s report said: “It is considered that whilst the proposed scale and siting of the buildings, and the levels of activity proposed would not have a significant visual or amenity impact, there is no policy support offered in the local plan, or NPPF for the proposed development in this location.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.