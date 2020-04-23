Advanced search

REFUSED – Plans for Topsham dog training centre have ‘no policy support’

PUBLISHED: 15:01 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 23 April 2020

Newcourt Barton, where a dog training and agility centre would have been built. Picture: Google

Newcourt Barton, where a dog training and agility centre would have been built. Picture: Google

Archant

An application to create a dog training facility in Topsham has been rejected by the district council.

The proposal to convert agricultural land in Clyst Road into a dog training and agility facility was refused by East Devon District Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The plan was seeking to install a fenced off area with a single storey purpose-built building and a lean-to shelter.

Officers said the application lies outside the built-up area boundary and there was nothing in the Local Plan or the national planning policy framework (NPPF) to support it.

The delegated officer’s report said: “It is considered that whilst the proposed scale and siting of the buildings, and the levels of activity proposed would not have a significant visual or amenity impact, there is no policy support offered in the local plan, or NPPF for the proposed development in this location.”

