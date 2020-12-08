Advanced search

Denley’s hoping to win asian restaurant award for second successive year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 December 2020

Curry made by Denley's in Topsham. Picture: Maxy Maxwell

Curry made by Denley's in Topsham. Picture: Maxy Maxwell

maxymaxwell.co.uk

A popular Topsham Indian cuisine restaurant has been shortlisted for a top industry award.

Denley’s, in Topsham, won the award for Asian restaurant of the year in 2019 and has been named as a finalist in the same category in this year’s awards.

Jay Miah, who runs the restaurant, said winning would cap off what has been a ‘strange’ year.

He said: “We are very pleased after these strange times to be shortlisted.

“If we win, it will be absolutely amazing as it would be two years in a row.”

Mr Miah said the restaurant has a strong local customer base who voted for Denley’s to get this shortlisting.

He thanked all those customers who have continued to support them.

Through the two lockdowns, Denley’s has had to adapt its business.

Mr Miah said they have reduced the amount of tables to allow for social distancing and introduced a delivery service.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Denley’s hoping to win asian restaurant award for second successive year

Curry made by Denley's in Topsham. Picture: Maxy Maxwell

Exmouth rugby returns

Exmouth Rugby juniors loving the mud of the game

Winslade Park plans for 94 homes and 2,000 jobs approved

A CGI image of the site. Picture: Burrington Estates

Budleigh woman’s fundraising run was ‘virtual hug’ for brother

Budleigh Runners help Joanne raised funds for Lymphoma Action. Picture: Joanne Mason

Kate Ponting: Relics from the woodlands’ past made safer by volunteers

Volunteers removing redundant fencing