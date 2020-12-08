Denley’s hoping to win asian restaurant award for second successive year

Curry made by Denley's in Topsham. Picture: Maxy Maxwell maxymaxwell.co.uk

A popular Topsham Indian cuisine restaurant has been shortlisted for a top industry award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denley’s, in Topsham, won the award for Asian restaurant of the year in 2019 and has been named as a finalist in the same category in this year’s awards.

Jay Miah, who runs the restaurant, said winning would cap off what has been a ‘strange’ year.

He said: “We are very pleased after these strange times to be shortlisted.

“If we win, it will be absolutely amazing as it would be two years in a row.”

Mr Miah said the restaurant has a strong local customer base who voted for Denley’s to get this shortlisting.

He thanked all those customers who have continued to support them.

Through the two lockdowns, Denley’s has had to adapt its business.

Mr Miah said they have reduced the amount of tables to allow for social distancing and introduced a delivery service.