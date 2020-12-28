Topsham’s ArmaUrto announces partnership with top cycling team

Published: 5:00 PM December 28, 2020

A Topsham-based lifestyle protection brand, has announced a new partnership with Ribble Weldtite, the UK's number 1 domestic cycling team.

The partnership will see Ribble Weltide riders including Dan Bigham, Jacob Tipper and newly signed Cameron Jeffers, train and race in ArmaUrto’s advanced protective Impact Pro base layers.

Incorporating the brand’s own lightweight, flexible and machine washable ARMA active polymer padding and the latest anti-abrasion fabrics located in the most common impact areas, ArmaUrto’s range of road cycling apparel is designed to appeal to everyone from the casual urban commuter to the most seasoned performance cyclist.

Each item has been constructed to protect the rider without affecting performance, enjoyment or comfort.

The Impact Pro Base Layer is a 3/4 sleeve model with a lightweight construction of the finest fast-wicking Italian fabric.

Offering unrestricted movement, the Impact Pro can be worn under regular cycling apparel to provide an unparalleled layer of protection.

Ribble Weldtite team principal, Tom Timothy, said: “It’s no secret that bike racing comes with an inherent risk. As professional riders, it’s something we accept and learn to live with.

“However, should the worst happen, an impact injury can see a rider’s season prematurely ended so it’s important for us to protect ourselves.

“It’s great to see ArmaUrto so invested in keeping our riders out on the road, ready to race and we’re excited to utilise their innovative technologies throughout the 2021 season.”



Chris Battin, founder and director of ArmaUrto, said: ‘”We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the UK’s number 1 domestic cycling team in Ribble Weldtite.

“It’s a team which regularly pushes the boundaries in terms of cycling innovation and therefore punches above its weight on an international level.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing our products put through their paces by the UK’s best riders and helping them to enjoy a full season of success, safe in the knowledge that they are protected.”