Jigsaw puzzles, online yoga and bacon rolls – how Topsham is coping with the coronavirus

The Topsham community is rallying to help those in need during the coronavirus.

The Estuary League of Friends and Love Topsham are working together to provide important information, support people in self-isolation, and keep people’s spirits up.

The League of Friends, a charity that normally works with social care services, is co-ordinating a volunteer effort helping isolated and vulnerable people.

Love Topsham, a community interest company, is providing up-to-date information through its website www.lovetopsham.co.uk, which serves as a one-stop-shop where the town can find up-to-date help, guidance and positivity.

People who are self-isolating can register for help via the website, and residents wanting to join the volunteer team can put themselves forward.

Many of Topsham’s independent shops are offering special services, including help with pet care or online yoga to help stay fit at home. This information is also available on Love Topsham’s website.

The two groups are providing people in self-isolation with items to keep them occupied, such as magazines, books, puzzles and jigsaws.

They are also encouraging those people to create a work of art for an exhibition they hope to hold later in the year, to show how the community united to cope with the coronavirus crisis.

People who are still able to go out in the town have welcomed an initiative by the Salutation Inn, which has set up a stall outside selling fresh food.

Chef director, Tom Williams-Hawkes, is cooking bacon sandwiches outside the hotel, and pots of soup and cakes to take away.

Staff are also selling fresh pasta and sauces, milk, eggs, scones and even cooking whole crabs for people to pick up from the table outside the hotel.

Mr Williams-Hawkes said: “I’m not a cook who likes being out front, but it is now our duty to do so.

“Speaking to all our customers with a smile and chatting during these times is going to change me for a better person.

“We have a duty to crack on and serve our town and make sure our team gets every penny to get by.

“I think this is going to be a very challenging time, but positive things will come out of it, and we will all be better human beings afterwards.”

To contact the Estuary League of Friends email office@estuaryleague.org or call 01392 879009.