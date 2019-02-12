Advanced search

Crash involving car and motorbike causing slow traffic in Topsham

PUBLISHED: 18:41 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:48 14 February 2019

Bridge Hill, Topsham, at the junction with Elm Grove Road. Picture: Google

Bridge Hill, Topsham, at the junction with Elm Grove Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Police say traffic is ‘very slow’ in the area

A crash involving a car and a motorbike is causing ‘very slow traffic’ near Topsham this evening (Thursday, February 14).

According to police, there has been a collision on Bridge Hill between Elm Grove Road and the A376 at Clyst St George.

Police say the road is blocked both ways and traffic in the area is ‘very slow’.

Updates as we have them.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

