Crash involving car and motorbike causing slow traffic in Topsham

Bridge Hill, Topsham, at the junction with Elm Grove Road. Picture: Google Archant

Police say traffic is ‘very slow’ in the area

#Devon Between Topsham and Clyst St George on Bridge Hill we've got reports there's an accident.[SG] — BBC Travel SouthWest (@BBCTravelSW) February 14, 2019

A crash involving a car and a motorbike is causing ‘very slow traffic’ near Topsham this evening (Thursday, February 14).

According to police, there has been a collision on Bridge Hill between Elm Grove Road and the A376 at Clyst St George.

Police say the road is blocked both ways and traffic in the area is ‘very slow’.

Updates as we have them.