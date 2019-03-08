Advanced search

Show of solidarity with under-threat fire station at Topsham Charter Day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 27 August 2019

Topsham fire station open day. Picture: Scott Drew

This year's annual celebration of Topsham's history and community could be the last for a popular inside look at the town's fire station.

Crowds gathered in Topsham to celebrate the Charter Day with this year's event themed on the period between the two world wars.

Every year, the town's fire station opens its doors to the public as part of the celebration.

However, this year could be the last time as Topsham's fire station is one of eight under threat of closure under the fire service's Safer Together proposals.

Exeter City and Devon County councillors and candidates from different political parties gathered at the fire station, in Fore Street, on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the town's firefighters.

The Charter Day itself included a procession through the town centre followed by an official opening ceremony held at St Margaret's Church.

There was a street market, a Punch and Judy show, jugglers and stilt walkers.

In the evening, people were taught how to dance the Charleston with Lindy Hoppers.

Topsham Fire Station open day. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham Fire Station open day. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham Fire Station open day. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham Fire Station open day. Picture: Terry Ife

Topsham Fire Station open day. Picture: Terry Ife

Getting the menu ready for Topsham Charter Day. Picture: Terry Ife

A Town Crier Competition was held during Topsham Charter Day. Picture: Terry Ife

A Town Crier Competition was held during Topsham Charter Day. Picture: Terry Ife

A Town Crier Competition was held during Topsham Charter Day. Picture: Terry Ife

Soo Glashier and Jan Chester on the FORCE stall at Topsham Charter Day. Picture: Terry Ife

