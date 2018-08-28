Advanced search

Topsham gets second cash-point at newly-opened community hub

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 December 2018

Devon County Council ward member for Wearside and Topsham Councillor Andrew Leadbetter and East of Exe co-founder and Business Partner Ian Garcia with the new cashpoint at Nancy Potter House, Topsham. Picture: Kor Communications

A Topsham estate agent has teamed up with the town’s community hub to provide residents with vital financial service.

Since both of Topsham’s banks closed, residents have been left with one ATM – in the Coop store in Fore Street – but now a second machine has been installed at the newly-opened community hub in Nelson Close.

East of Exe has co-funded the cash point with Devon County Council at Nancy Potter House which is run by Topsham-based charity Estuary League of Friends.

Ian Garcia, who co-founded East of Exe in 2010, said: “Other than the supermarket, there is nowhere for the community to withdraw cash.

“So when the charity suggested we co-fund the monthly charge for the cash-point at the new hub, it seemed like the ideal way to help.”

Rachle Gilpin, chief executive of the Estuary League of Friends, added: “Nancy Potter House is an ideal place to house a cash-point, which is an essential service for many people.”

