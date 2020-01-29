Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland Picture: Adam Oseland

Fire crews were called out to deal with a fire at a carpentry workshop in Topsham.

At around 5.40am on Wednesday (January 29), crews from Topsham and Middlemoor responded to reports from members of the public of a fire in Fore Street.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that a single-storey building used as a carpentry workshop was well alight and crews extinguished it using breathing apparatus and main jets.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The building sustained 20 per cent fire damage and 50 per cent smoke damage.

"The fire was extinguished using three main jets, six breathing apparatus wearers, two thermal imaging cameras, one short extension ladder, small tools and lighting.

"The power supply was also isolated to the property."