Advanced search

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

PUBLISHED: 14:13 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 29 January 2020

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Picture: Adam Oseland

Fire crews were called out to deal with a fire at a carpentry workshop in Topsham.

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam OselandEmergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

At around 5.40am on Wednesday (January 29), crews from Topsham and Middlemoor responded to reports from members of the public of a fire in Fore Street.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that a single-storey building used as a carpentry workshop was well alight and crews extinguished it using breathing apparatus and main jets.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The building sustained 20 per cent fire damage and 50 per cent smoke damage.

"The fire was extinguished using three main jets, six breathing apparatus wearers, two thermal imaging cameras, one short extension ladder, small tools and lighting.

"The power supply was also isolated to the property."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Collision leaves Exmouth road partially blocked

Police slow sign

Vote for your January Exmouth Town player of the month

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ceremonial tree planting to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

The silver birch tree planted at Blackdown House. Picture: East Devon District Council

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Volunteer help plea as Exmouth in Bloom bids for double gold

Volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom, mayor Steve Gazzard and representatives from East Devon District Council receive the gold award from South West in Bloom. Picture: Marion Drew

Win tickets to a Country Superstars Experience at Exmouth Pavilion

Country Superstars Experience coming to Exmouth Pavilion. Picture: Country Superstars Experience

Budleigh firefighters in sponsored treadmill challenge for cancer charity

Simon Jupp MP doing his bit to help Budleigh firefighters reach their target. Picture: Budleigh Salterton Fire Station
Drive 24