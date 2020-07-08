Topsham’s Big Afternoon Tea boosts town’s economy and people’s spirits

Topsham turned on the socially-distanced style with its first town-wide celebration of a Devon summer.

The Big Afternoon Tea featured classic sandwiches, cakes and cuppas taken in streets, gardens and parks throughout the town.

The idea emerged from Topsham resident, Hilary Bush, whose farming background along with the fun her street had on locked-down VE Day, meant she could see this as a great idea to support food businesses whilst boosting spirits in town.

Not-for-profit community group Love Topsham got involved and hundreds of people took advantage of the Big Afternoon Tea offers put forward by cafes and restaurants on Saturday, June 27.

“The event was a definite success. A boost for the local economy and residents’ spirits,” said Lily Neal of the Love Topsham group.

“We may well repeat it in the future.

“The town is now open again with almost all our businesses adapting to the new circumstances, operating safely for visitors and residents alike.”