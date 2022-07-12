Topsham's Aldi gets a fresh new look

Aldi will reveal a fresh new look for its Topsham store when it re-opens to customers on Thursday (July 14) at 8am.

Standing at 1,140 sqm of retail space, the supermarket chain says a more 'customer-focused' layout will allow for the 'products customers know and love' to be found more easily, whilst browsing new ranges.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, offering a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The format has been created to make shopping easier for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 26 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create additional jobs.

Topsham customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Special buys which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During re-opening week, the store, which closed for refurbishment on July 8, will be offering a range range of outdoor games..

Aldi Store Manager Steve Andrews said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”

The store, which has 105 car parking spaces, is located on Exeter Road, Topsham, EX2 7DT and will be open Monday to Saturday 8am to 10pm and on Sunday 10am to 10pm.