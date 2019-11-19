Topping out ceremony marks latest landmark for watersports centre development

Josh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4797. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 'topping out' ceremony has marked the latest landmark in the development of Exmouth's new watersports centre.

The steel structure of Sideshore has been completed and to celebrate, children from Brixington Primary Academy, councillors and Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard were invited.

The traditional ceremony marks the final beam being put on top of the Grenadier Estates development.

Pupils left their own legacy on the centre - expected to open in time for summer 2020 - by signing a brick with their names and laying it at the site.

Once completed, the centre will be run by Exmouth-based Edge Watersports as well as a café and restaurant run by award-winning celebrity chef Michael Caines.

Speaking at the ceremony, Grenadier property director Aiden Johnson-Hugill said: "This milestone marks the transformation of the seafront as a go-to destination for locals and visitors to Exmouth.

"It also demonstrates the legacy we are creating for the community."

