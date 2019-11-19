Advanced search

Topping out ceremony marks latest landmark for watersports centre development

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 November 2019

Josh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth.

Josh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4797. Picture: Terry Ife

A 'topping out' ceremony has marked the latest landmark in the development of Exmouth's new watersports centre.

Isla, Freya, Dylan and Josh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth.

The steel structure of Sideshore has been completed and to celebrate, children from Brixington Primary Academy, councillors and Exmouth mayor Steve Gazzard were invited.

The traditional ceremony marks the final beam being put on top of the Grenadier Estates development.

Pupils left their own legacy on the centre - expected to open in time for summer 2020 - by signing a brick with their names and laying it at the site.

Once completed, the centre will be run by Exmouth-based Edge Watersports as well as a café and restaurant run by award-winning celebrity chef Michael Caines.

Isla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4782. Picture: Terry IfeIsla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4782. Picture: Terry Ife

Speaking at the ceremony, Grenadier property director Aiden Johnson-Hugill said: "This milestone marks the transformation of the seafront as a go-to destination for locals and visitors to Exmouth.

"It also demonstrates the legacy we are creating for the community."

Isla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4780. Picture: Terry IfeIsla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4780. Picture: Terry Ife

Isla from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4778. Picture: Terry IfeIsla from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4778. Picture: Terry Ife

Josh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4776. Picture: Terry IfeJosh from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4776. Picture: Terry Ife

Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4774. Picture: Terry IfeDylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4774. Picture: Terry Ife

Isla from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4769. Picture: Terry IfeIsla from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4769. Picture: Terry Ife

Grenadier Director Aiden Johnson-Hugill invited Isla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school to perform the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4768. Picture: Terry IfeGrenadier Director Aiden Johnson-Hugill invited Isla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school to perform the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4768. Picture: Terry Ife

Isla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry IfeIsla, Freya, Josh and Dylan from Brixington primary school performed the topping out ceremony at Sideshore in Exmouth. Ref exe 47 19TI 4763. Picture: Terry Ife

