Gallery

Top 20 readers' pictures from around East Devon

Enjoy our gallery of readers' photos. Picture: Gillian Davies Picture: Gillian Davies

Beautiful pictures from our readers capture the very best of East Devon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This was an experimentation with long exposure from the Rodney Steps - as the sun was setting at 90 degrees to the right, the clouds were moving and the sea curve was just right. Picture: Florin Orasanu This was an experimentation with long exposure from the Rodney Steps - as the sun was setting at 90 degrees to the right, the clouds were moving and the sea curve was just right. Picture: Florin Orasanu

We've picked 20 of our favourite pictures of East Devon which have been sent in by our readers this month.

These images were shared with us via our photo sharing website: Iwitness24.

Iwitness24 is a great way to showcase the photographic skills of our readers and to share the best views from around East Devon region. If you would like to join our community of Iwitness24 photographers then simply visit eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your shots to the East Devon channel.

JOIN IN: We regularly run photographic challenges for our readers to have a go at and the current challenge theme is 'Autumn Watch'. Join Iwitness24 and share your autumn pictures to the East Devon 'Photo Challenge' category.

A perfect end to a perfect September day. Picture: Sue Babb A perfect end to a perfect September day. Picture: Sue Babb

Sidmouth WasteWater Treatment Works at Sidbury had an open day as part of the Heritage Open Days. South West Water - Providing top-quality bathing waters . Terry Hartnell proudly looks after the site. Picture: Lycia Moore Sidmouth WasteWater Treatment Works at Sidbury had an open day as part of the Heritage Open Days. South West Water - Providing top-quality bathing waters . Terry Hartnell proudly looks after the site. Picture: Lycia Moore

Great display of classic cars and motorbikes, stalls and entertainment from Sidmouth Ukelele band on Sidmouth cricket ground. Picture: Susan Cox Great display of classic cars and motorbikes, stalls and entertainment from Sidmouth Ukelele band on Sidmouth cricket ground. Picture: Susan Cox

Taken on Sunday afternoon, September 22nd, with Huaweii smartphone . The 3D stereo image was taken with '3Dsteroid' App. With practice the 3D effect can be seen 'freeview' without the use of a 3D viewer. Picture: Steve Jellyman Taken on Sunday afternoon, September 22nd, with Huaweii smartphone . The 3D stereo image was taken with '3Dsteroid' App. With practice the 3D effect can be seen 'freeview' without the use of a 3D viewer. Picture: Steve Jellyman

Towards the end of the summer holidays, I took a stroll along the Exmouth seafront, camera in hand, at low tide with the setting sun. As holidaymakers packed up and left the beach there was a sense of peace and stillness, which I have tried to capture in these long exposure photographs. It was a perfect summer's evening! Picture: Gillian Davies Towards the end of the summer holidays, I took a stroll along the Exmouth seafront, camera in hand, at low tide with the setting sun. As holidaymakers packed up and left the beach there was a sense of peace and stillness, which I have tried to capture in these long exposure photographs. It was a perfect summer's evening! Picture: Gillian Davies

The clock tower, Exmouth seafront, Exmouth. Picture: John Thorogood The clock tower, Exmouth seafront, Exmouth. Picture: John Thorogood

Enjoying the Indian summer at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne Enjoying the Indian summer at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

We came across this fantastic piece of engineering near Steamer Steps, Budleigh, recently - must have taken ages to build! Picture: Brian Hampson We came across this fantastic piece of engineering near Steamer Steps, Budleigh, recently - must have taken ages to build! Picture: Brian Hampson

This white stork popped in for refreshments today at the Balfour pub in Woolbrook, Sidmouth. Picture: Ron Loynd This white stork popped in for refreshments today at the Balfour pub in Woolbrook, Sidmouth. Picture: Ron Loynd

Whilst on the train, the sky looked very colourful after dusk on the evening of Saturday 14th September 2019, whilst travelling through Exton on the way to Exmouth arriving in at 20:05 BST. Picture: Luke Eveleigh Whilst on the train, the sky looked very colourful after dusk on the evening of Saturday 14th September 2019, whilst travelling through Exton on the way to Exmouth arriving in at 20:05 BST. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Very interesting to follow the progress of the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop Very interesting to follow the progress of the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop

Exmouth marina. Picture: Jason Sedgemore Exmouth marina. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Lovely sunny September walk in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Nowak-Durrant Lovely sunny September walk in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Nowak-Durrant

A good time out and made this cool tower. Picture: Rowan O’'Shaughnessy A good time out and made this cool tower. Picture: Rowan O’'Shaughnessy

The fishing vessel Branscombe Pearl returns to the beach at Branscombe to land her catch of crab and lobster. Picture: Paul Newman The fishing vessel Branscombe Pearl returns to the beach at Branscombe to land her catch of crab and lobster. Picture: Paul Newman

On 3 September, Sidmouth experienced one of its lowest-ever tides, at 0.1 metres. Picture: Clive Williams On 3 September, Sidmouth experienced one of its lowest-ever tides, at 0.1 metres. Picture: Clive Williams

Walking down the National Trust path Halsdon Farm to the estuary I could not resist this photo opportunity of synchronised bullocks at Halsdon Farm! Picture: Malcolm McCoskery Walking down the National Trust path Halsdon Farm to the estuary I could not resist this photo opportunity of synchronised bullocks at Halsdon Farm! Picture: Malcolm McCoskery

Two minutes after I filled their water bath (in Budleigh), the sparrows were there in force. Even the goldfinch wanted to join in! Picture: Barbara Mellor Two minutes after I filled their water bath (in Budleigh), the sparrows were there in force. Even the goldfinch wanted to join in! Picture: Barbara Mellor