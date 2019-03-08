Advanced search

Top 20 readers' pictures from around East Devon

PUBLISHED: 12:15 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 25 September 2019

Enjoy our gallery of readers' photos. Picture: Gillian Davies

Enjoy our gallery of readers' photos. Picture: Gillian Davies

Picture: Gillian Davies

Beautiful pictures from our readers capture the very best of East Devon.

This was an experimentation with long exposure from the Rodney Steps - as the sun was setting at 90 degrees to the right, the clouds were moving and the sea curve was just right. Picture: Florin OrasanuThis was an experimentation with long exposure from the Rodney Steps - as the sun was setting at 90 degrees to the right, the clouds were moving and the sea curve was just right. Picture: Florin Orasanu

We've picked 20 of our favourite pictures of East Devon which have been sent in by our readers this month.

These images were shared with us via our photo sharing website: Iwitness24.

Iwitness24 is a great way to showcase the photographic skills of our readers and to share the best views from around East Devon region. If you would like to join our community of Iwitness24 photographers then simply visit eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your shots to the East Devon channel.

JOIN IN: We regularly run photographic challenges for our readers to have a go at and the current challenge theme is 'Autumn Watch'. Join Iwitness24 and share your autumn pictures to the East Devon 'Photo Challenge' category.

A perfect end to a perfect September day. Picture: Sue BabbA perfect end to a perfect September day. Picture: Sue Babb

Sidmouth WasteWater Treatment Works at Sidbury had an open day as part of the Heritage Open Days. South West Water - Providing top-quality bathing waters . Terry Hartnell proudly looks after the site. Picture: Lycia MooreSidmouth WasteWater Treatment Works at Sidbury had an open day as part of the Heritage Open Days. South West Water - Providing top-quality bathing waters . Terry Hartnell proudly looks after the site. Picture: Lycia Moore

Great display of classic cars and motorbikes, stalls and entertainment from Sidmouth Ukelele band on Sidmouth cricket ground. Picture: Susan CoxGreat display of classic cars and motorbikes, stalls and entertainment from Sidmouth Ukelele band on Sidmouth cricket ground. Picture: Susan Cox

Taken on Sunday afternoon, September 22nd, with Huaweii smartphone . The 3D stereo image was taken with '3Dsteroid' App. With practice the 3D effect can be seen 'freeview' without the use of a 3D viewer. Picture: Steve JellymanTaken on Sunday afternoon, September 22nd, with Huaweii smartphone . The 3D stereo image was taken with '3Dsteroid' App. With practice the 3D effect can be seen 'freeview' without the use of a 3D viewer. Picture: Steve Jellyman

Towards the end of the summer holidays, I took a stroll along the Exmouth seafront, camera in hand, at low tide with the setting sun. As holidaymakers packed up and left the beach there was a sense of peace and stillness, which I have tried to capture in these long exposure photographs. It was a perfect summer's evening! Picture: Gillian DaviesTowards the end of the summer holidays, I took a stroll along the Exmouth seafront, camera in hand, at low tide with the setting sun. As holidaymakers packed up and left the beach there was a sense of peace and stillness, which I have tried to capture in these long exposure photographs. It was a perfect summer's evening! Picture: Gillian Davies

The clock tower, Exmouth seafront, Exmouth. Picture: John ThorogoodThe clock tower, Exmouth seafront, Exmouth. Picture: John Thorogood

Enjoying the Indian summer at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark EburneEnjoying the Indian summer at Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Eburne

We came across this fantastic piece of engineering near Steamer Steps, Budleigh, recently - must have taken ages to build! Picture: Brian HampsonWe came across this fantastic piece of engineering near Steamer Steps, Budleigh, recently - must have taken ages to build! Picture: Brian Hampson

This white stork popped in for refreshments today at the Balfour pub in Woolbrook, Sidmouth. Picture: Ron LoyndThis white stork popped in for refreshments today at the Balfour pub in Woolbrook, Sidmouth. Picture: Ron Loynd

Whilst on the train, the sky looked very colourful after dusk on the evening of Saturday 14th September 2019, whilst travelling through Exton on the way to Exmouth arriving in at 20:05 BST. Picture: Luke EveleighWhilst on the train, the sky looked very colourful after dusk on the evening of Saturday 14th September 2019, whilst travelling through Exton on the way to Exmouth arriving in at 20:05 BST. Picture: Luke Eveleigh

Very interesting to follow the progress of the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony VelteropVery interesting to follow the progress of the new Alma Bridge in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop

Exmouth marina. Picture: Jason SedgemoreExmouth marina. Picture: Jason Sedgemore

Lovely sunny September walk in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Nowak-DurrantLovely sunny September walk in Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Nowak-Durrant

A good time out and made this cool tower. Picture: Rowan O’'ShaughnessyA good time out and made this cool tower. Picture: Rowan O’'Shaughnessy

The fishing vessel Branscombe Pearl returns to the beach at Branscombe to land her catch of crab and lobster. Picture: Paul NewmanThe fishing vessel Branscombe Pearl returns to the beach at Branscombe to land her catch of crab and lobster. Picture: Paul Newman

On 3 September, Sidmouth experienced one of its lowest-ever tides, at 0.1 metres. Picture: Clive WilliamsOn 3 September, Sidmouth experienced one of its lowest-ever tides, at 0.1 metres. Picture: Clive Williams

Walking down the National Trust path Halsdon Farm to the estuary I could not resist this photo opportunity of synchronised bullocks at Halsdon Farm! Picture: Malcolm McCoskeryWalking down the National Trust path Halsdon Farm to the estuary I could not resist this photo opportunity of synchronised bullocks at Halsdon Farm! Picture: Malcolm McCoskery

Two minutes after I filled their water bath (in Budleigh), the sparrows were there in force. Even the goldfinch wanted to join in! Picture: Barbara MellorTwo minutes after I filled their water bath (in Budleigh), the sparrows were there in force. Even the goldfinch wanted to join in! Picture: Barbara Mellor

Two paddle boarders make the most of the fading light off Rodney Steps, Exmouth, and as the tide comes in the waves begin to wash away all signs of the day's beach activity, including remnants of LOVE etched in the sand. Picture: Alec Owen-EvansTwo paddle boarders make the most of the fading light off Rodney Steps, Exmouth, and as the tide comes in the waves begin to wash away all signs of the day's beach activity, including remnants of LOVE etched in the sand. Picture: Alec Owen-Evans

