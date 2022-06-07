Exmouth’s Tom shows how volunteering can transform your life

An Exmouth man whose disability affects his ability to read and learn has spoken of how volunteering has helped his confidence.

Tom Williams, 31, has a disability which limits his reading, learning, dexterity and his eyesight and his parents were originally told he’d never be able to hold a conversation.

However, since first volunteering at the Scope charity shop, in Exeter Road, Tom has found that his confidence has grown and he has been able to talk to customers and hold conversations.

Tom began his time at Scope on a four-week job placement from Job Centre Plus, however he enjoyed it so much that he has now been volunteering at Scope for over nine years.

When he first started at Scope, he was very nervous and would just look at the floor, so he started off in the back room, sorting and labelling stock, cleaning and tidying.

An opportunity came up for him to move onto the shop floor and with the support and guidance from Shop Manager, Nessa Guy, he felt confident enough in his own abilities to give it a go.

He also now is confident talking to customers and helping them with any requests or questions.

Tom just doesn’t make sure the shop is open and running smoothly, he’s always helping with other projects like stock generation and selling raffle tickets.

He even met Paralympian David Hill during the charity’s Make It Count fundraiser in 2021, as the shop team took turns on a cycling machine to collectively raise £338.

Tom Williams, Scope charity shop volunteer, said: “We are who we are and we can’t change that. At the end of the day, we’re just the one person and everyone has different strengths.

“Where I was when I first started volunteering here, until now, is a massive difference. At first, I couldn’t speak, I was very nervous and just wasn’t myself, now I’m always chatting to people and having such a great time.

“I want to tell other people that volunteering with Scope is very welcoming and means you are part of an amazing team. There’s such a lovely atmosphere here, everyone is welcoming and supportive. We all get along so well, we’re like a family and I’d recommend, 1 million percent, that everyone should try volunteering.”

Nessa Guy, Shop Manager at Scope, Exmouth, said: “Too often we hear from disabled people who were told they would not be able to achieve their goals because of their disability. This outdated attitude and misperception couldn’t be further from the truth and Tom is a testimony to that.

“I can’t believe nine years have passed since Tom joined us and to see how he has positively thrived, volunteering in our shop has been fantastic. All our volunteers are valued members of our team and we couldn’t run this shop without their amazing support. We can’t thank them enough.

“Tom was very shy during his first few weeks but he quickly became a firm favourite with our team of staff and volunteers. He’s always chatting to our customers, who absolutely love him too and they’ve come to see him as the face of Scope in Exmouth.

“I know all our shop managers are so proud to support the fantastic disabled talent of our volunteers to help them thrive, we make sure we help them every step of the way.

“You don’t need any experience to be a volunteer as we train you on the job so if you want to join Tom and our team, we’d love you to call us or pop in for a chat at our shop on Exeter Road, Exmouth.”