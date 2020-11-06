Advanced search

Tinsley strike earns Budleigh a point

PUBLISHED: 03:55 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 03:55 06 November 2020

tim herbert

Budleigh Salterton had home advantage for their draw with Liverton

Budleigh Salterton had home advantage for their draw with Liverton

Archant

Tinsley strike earns Budleigh a point

Budleigh Salterton produced a superb second-half recovery to earn a point at home to an in-form Liverton United side at a soggy Greenway Lane in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League.

Liverton arrived full of confidence after successive wins over high-flying Teignmouth and Budleigh, who were unlucky when losing 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

All the pre-match plans were thrown into disarray for Budleigh, as the visitors grabbed a first-minute lead when Dejan Maric picked up on a sloppy clearance to release Neil Last for the opening goal.

Budleigh gradually found their rhythm and levelled matters after a terrific move in midfield culminated in a pass for Rian Hill to calmly make it 1-1. Unfortunately for the hosts, parity did not last long and particularly disappointing to concede from a set-piece.

A well-delivered corner was headed in by Josh Cawsey and Liverton maintained their advantage through to the interval. Hopes of another Budleigh fightback seemed forlorn when Liverton extended their advantage, with a cross fumbled by home custodian Ieuan Brockway and Nick Edmunds was in the right place to force a scruffy goal over the line.

Budleigh responded to the understandable frustration with a rousing display and Hill came very close to reducing the deficit when he cut inside for an effort that cannoned back off the post.

It was, fortunately, a brief disappointment, as the hosts pounced on a defensive lapse from Liverton for Harry Gibbings to execute a delightful lob over the visiting ‘keeper from the edge of the penalty area.

Budleigh were now playing some really good stuff and Liverton were punished on the counter, when Jacob Tinsley rifled in a fine finish from 20 yards. It was a super goal and Budleigh were the side that looked more likely to grab a winner, but eventually had to settle for a point.

If, as seemed very likely on the weekend, it was Budleigh’s last game before lockdown closes grassroots sport, the Robins can enter the enforced break feeling confident about their chances of climbing the North & East Division when football does resume

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth Remembrance Day service to go ahead

remembrance poppies

Pizza Garden has found a home in Exmouth

The Pizza Garden. Picture: Rosie Robertson

New-look Open Door Centre to support the community in latest lockdown

Town crier Roger Bourgein, mayor Steve Gazzard and his consort Diane Love. Picture: Helen Tribble

Shiver me timbers! Strand pub pirate challenge raises funds for local causes

Staff at The Strand getting into the pirate spirit for charity. Picture: The Strand

Emma Richardson: How amazing are we all at coming together to support other people?

These tokens are for anyone who has had a tough time this year to exchange at the counter for a free coffee and The Gingerbread House themselves started it off by buying the first ten

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Looming Lockdown leaves Exmouth Town boss in limbo

In limbo - Exmouth Town boss Kevin Hill

Blues run out worthy winners after tense finale

Adam Watts in great form for Brixington

Ben ‘steers’ Exmouth Town to 2-0 victory

Exmouth Town's Ben Steer celebrating his man of the match award

Exe Hockey go into Lockdown on back of another draw

Exmouth numbers show tennis becoming ‘ace’ sport

Being safe and playing tennis