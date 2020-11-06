Tinsley strike earns Budleigh a point

Budleigh Salterton produced a superb second-half recovery to earn a point at home to an in-form Liverton United side at a soggy Greenway Lane in the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League.

Liverton arrived full of confidence after successive wins over high-flying Teignmouth and Budleigh, who were unlucky when losing 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

All the pre-match plans were thrown into disarray for Budleigh, as the visitors grabbed a first-minute lead when Dejan Maric picked up on a sloppy clearance to release Neil Last for the opening goal.

Budleigh gradually found their rhythm and levelled matters after a terrific move in midfield culminated in a pass for Rian Hill to calmly make it 1-1. Unfortunately for the hosts, parity did not last long and particularly disappointing to concede from a set-piece.

A well-delivered corner was headed in by Josh Cawsey and Liverton maintained their advantage through to the interval. Hopes of another Budleigh fightback seemed forlorn when Liverton extended their advantage, with a cross fumbled by home custodian Ieuan Brockway and Nick Edmunds was in the right place to force a scruffy goal over the line.

Budleigh responded to the understandable frustration with a rousing display and Hill came very close to reducing the deficit when he cut inside for an effort that cannoned back off the post.

It was, fortunately, a brief disappointment, as the hosts pounced on a defensive lapse from Liverton for Harry Gibbings to execute a delightful lob over the visiting ‘keeper from the edge of the penalty area.

Budleigh were now playing some really good stuff and Liverton were punished on the counter, when Jacob Tinsley rifled in a fine finish from 20 yards. It was a super goal and Budleigh were the side that looked more likely to grab a winner, but eventually had to settle for a point.

If, as seemed very likely on the weekend, it was Budleigh’s last game before lockdown closes grassroots sport, the Robins can enter the enforced break feeling confident about their chances of climbing the North & East Division when football does resume