Train timetable changes - what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH. Archant

Sweeping changes made by Great Western Railway (GWR) mean there will be no direct train from Exmouth to Barnstaple.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The majority of train times from and to Exmouth will change under widespread alterations to timetables across the GWR network.

The changes, which come into force on December 15, are the biggest made by the railway company in more than 40 years.

Customers boarding a train at Exmouth will have to change at Exeter Central if they want to go to Barnstaple.

Here are what changes are being made at Exmouth, Exton, Lympstone, Lympstone Commando and Topsham train stations:

-The majority of train times from this station will change, allowing GWR to improve services across the region

-All trains on the Exmouth branch will go to Exmouth, Paignton or Exeter St Davids

-Customers for Barnstaple should change trains at Exeter Central

-Customers travelling longer distances should be aware that mainline timetables will also change significantly

For more information go to the GWR website