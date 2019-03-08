Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Train timetable changes - what you need to know

PUBLISHED: 10:19 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 27 September 2019

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Archant

Sweeping changes made by Great Western Railway (GWR) mean there will be no direct train from Exmouth to Barnstaple.

The majority of train times from and to Exmouth will change under widespread alterations to timetables across the GWR network.

The changes, which come into force on December 15, are the biggest made by the railway company in more than 40 years.

Customers boarding a train at Exmouth will have to change at Exeter Central if they want to go to Barnstaple.

Here are what changes are being made at Exmouth, Exton, Lympstone, Lympstone Commando and Topsham train stations:

-The majority of train times from this station will change, allowing GWR to improve services across the region

-All trains on the Exmouth branch will go to Exmouth, Paignton or Exeter St Davids

-Customers for Barnstaple should change trains at Exeter Central

-Customers travelling longer distances should be aware that mainline timetables will also change significantly

For more information go to the GWR website

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Man’s body discovered in Seaton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withy go in search of third straight win at Dartmouth

Action from the Withycombe Devon One win over Old Technicians. Picture ADAM CURTIS

East Budleigh graveyard crowned Devon’s best

East Budleigh has Devon's best churchyard. Picture: Steve Haywood

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Withy U14s turn on the style at Bicton College

Rugby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists