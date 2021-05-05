Exmouth’s final goodbye to ‘RNLI stalwart’ Tim Mock

Published: 5:00 PM May 5, 2021

Old friends and former colleagues joined members of the public in lining the seafront road to say their final goodbye to Tim Mock.

The former Exmouth RNLI coxwain’s funeral cortege made the trip between the current lifeboat station and the former HQ, which is now home to the sailing club, on Thursday, April 29.

As attendance to funerals is limited, this gave an opportunity to people who wanted to pay their tribute to Tim, who served with Exmouth RNLI for 34 years.

Tim has been described as a ‘fine man’ and an ‘absolute stalwart’ of Exmouth RNLI.

Deputy coxswain Roger Jackson said: ““He will always be part of Exmouth Lifeboat history.

“He was a true friend as well as a fantastic leader of lifeboat crews around the coast.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Tim’s wealth of knowledge and skill of training us so well.”