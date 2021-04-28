Funeral cortege arrangements for Tim Mock

Published: 5:00 PM April 28, 2021

An invitation has been issued for people to line the seafront and pay their respects to Tim Mock.

Following on from the death of the former Exmouth RNLI coxswain, the family has announced there will be a funeral cortege driving along the seafront on Thursday, April 29, at around 12.25pm.

Current coronavirus restrictions limit attendance to funerals so Tim’s family is inviting people who want to pay their respects to line up either side of the road while observing social distancing rules.

The cortege will travel between the new lifeboat station in Queen’s Drive and the former station now the home of Exmouth Rowing Club.

A spokesman for the Exmouth RNLI said: “Tim's family would like to invite anyone who wishes to pay their respects to stand along that route while Tim takes his final journey along the beach and the sea that meant so much to him and on which he spent a large and well spent part of his life.”