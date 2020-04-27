Advanced search

How well do you know the Exe Estuary? Tidelines scheme launched in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 April 2020

Jo Salter and Anne-Marie Culhane, coordinators of the Tidfelines project. Picture: Anne-Marie Culhane

Jo Salter and Anne-Marie Culhane, coordinators of the Tidfelines project. Picture: Anne-Marie Culhane

Archant

A community project has been launched in Exmouth to celebrate and learn more about the Exe Estuary.

A model of the Exe Estuary being worked on by Jo Salter and Exmouth Men's Shed. Picture: Anne-Marie CulhaneA model of the Exe Estuary being worked on by Jo Salter and Exmouth Men's Shed. Picture: Anne-Marie Culhane

Residents have teamed up with Exeter University to launch Tidelines, which will aim to bring together arts, science and academic research to celebrate the estuary’s ever-changing environment.

The initiative will aim to answer three questions:

How can residents celebrate and learn together about the estuary?

What do we want and need to know about our ‘unique’ location?

How can the Exmouth community be active in responding to changes in the environment?

Tidelines is also looking for wider community involvement – despite the coronavirus lockdown.

People can get involved from home or as part of their daily exercise by taking and uploading photographs, drawing their own maps, asking questions and recording things seen around the estuary.

Anne-Marie Culhane and Jo Salter, co-ordinators of Tidelines, said: “We have set up these activities in order to explore what people are really interested in and concerned about and to use this to inform future activity, events and research.

“Whether you are a dog walker, a fisherman, a kite surfer, a scientist, someone who can’t get outdoors or someone who just loves the Estuary there should be at least one activity that you can be part of.”

Later in the year, or early in 2021, Tidelines will be running public events exploring key themes of the estuary.

These events were due to start in April 2020 but have been postponed due to coronavirus.

The group hopes to go out into the community in the future when it is safe to do so, so they can participate.

Exmouth town councillor Tim Dumper said: “As someone who grew up in Exmouth, the estuary was a big part of my early experience, so I really welcome Tidelines as a way of tapping into local people’s feelings and observations.

“As a town councillor, I welcome the contribution this project can make to our local efforts to combat climate change and loss of wildlife, providing a different dimension to the purely scientific.”

Visit https://tidelines.uk/ to find out how to get involved.

