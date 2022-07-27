‘Talk’ to Exmouth’s new tidal defences to learn about flooding and plastic pollution

Learn more about flood defences when visiting the beach this summer by scanning QR codes - Credit: EA

Flood defences in Exmouth are becoming chattier than ever, engaging passers-by in conversations about flood risk and plastic pollution.

Text message conversations can be struck up with the flood defences by scanning QR codes mounted on them or nearby.

This Environment Agency (EA) initiative has been rolled out at four locations in Devon and Cornwall. In Exmouth, people can learn more about the recently-completed tidal defence scheme and plastic pollution.

Other interactive objects can be found at Bude, Dartmoor and Truro.

Liz Taylor, flood resilience engagement advisor, said: “Finding new and interesting ways to engage people is key. And using Hello Lamp Post technology will help make us more relevant to a newer audience who prefer texting.

“But the advice being shared through our growing network is relevant to everyone. How to stay safe in a flood. How defences work.

“And ways to start making lifestyle changes to cut down on plastic waste from our in-house team of experts.

“We also hope to add advice on saving water from South West Water in the future. If you see one of QR codes during the school holiday, try it.”

Jessica Hickie, plastics and sustainability programme manager, said: “Be part of the solution during Plastic Free July 2022.

“Chat with the signs at Exmouth to learn the simple actions you could take to tackle plastic pollution in your day-to-day life and protect our wildlife.”

The actions include a simple litter pick, kitchen refills and finding out about a hard-to-recycle item.

They have been put together by the Environment Agency on behalf of the Interreg Preventing Plastic Pollution project which aims to understand and reduce the impacts of plastic pollution in river and marine environments via behaviour change, targeting hotspots and finding effective solutions.