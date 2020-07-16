Changes to approved tidal defence scheme will have ‘positive benefit’

Changes that will have a ‘positive’ benefit and cost savings to the new £12m Exmouth tidal defence scheme have been approved.

East Devon District Council’s planning committee unanimously backed a variation to the Environment Agency’s previously consented proposal for the town.

Chris Rose, the council’s development manager, said that the changes would have a positive benefit, and while it would provide cost savings over the already approved scheme, these would not be to the detriment of the scheme which would maintain the resilience from flooding.

Once complete, the £12m scheme will reduce the flood risk from the current four per cent chance of flooding in any year to less than one per cent chance.

Among the changes to the previously approved scheme are reducing in length the wall around the Estuary side, a straightening of the wall and a wall in place of an embankment at the boatyard in Camperdown.

There are also realignments to the floodgate on the seafront with the outhouse in the Grove Public House garden to be bricked up instead of installing a floodgate.

Backing the plans, Cllr Olly Davey said that he was fully supportive of the flood protection measures that are being carried out.

Cllr Bruce de Saram added that the integrity of the scheme was being upheld and protection from flooding maintained.

Cllr Steve Gazzard said: “This is good news for Exmouth and the people who live around the area who will have their homes protected.”

Once complete in 2021, the scheme will reduce the risk of tidal flooding to more than 1,400 residential and 400 commercial properties.

So far, on the estuary side, a wall approximately 660m long has been built from the boatyard to the Imperial Recreation Ground.

A large area of the nature reserve was cleared of vegetation to create a continuous flood defence embankment which will be seeded this autumn.

At Camperdown Creek new gabions - large metal baskets filled with stone - have been replaced with new sheet piled defences.

The Esplanade area from The Grove Pub, including Morton Crescent and the Imperial Hotel has had new defences built.