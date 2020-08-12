Kingston Road rocks! Kier construction teams up with residents to create wildlife habitat

Richard Stokes and Dean Rowsell with Danny Hatton of Kier Construction.

Residents in an Exmouth street have teamed up with contractors working on the town’s sea defence to tidy a service lane and create a wildlife habitat.

Work begins on the service road behind Kingston Road.

Members of the Kingston Road Community identified a need to improve the lane to the rear of odd numbered houses in the Withycombe street and to create a wildlife corridor near the entrance to allotments in Hamilton Road.

At the same time, residents noticed that Kier Construction, which is working on the Environment Agency’s tidal defence scheme, had a pile of rocks not being used.

Site manager Danny Hatton agreed Kingston Road Community could use the rocks to build a small retaining wall which could become home to wildlife in the future.

A spokesman for Kingstone Road Community said: “There was an urgent need to reclaim the tarmac access road that was gradually narrowing and becoming overgrown with weeds and miscellaneous bits of rubbish.

Rocks not being used at the site of works relating to the Exmouth tidal defence scheme.

“Work started but it quickly became obvious that a strong barrier was needed to retain the Devon bank and stop it spilling back onto the road.

“Truckloads of these rocks were then delivered over several days to the lane and the wall building commenced.”

Residents Dean Rowsell and Richard Stokes between them created a low wall that supports the Devon bank and in time will provide new homes for a variety of wildlife in the ‘nooks and crannies’ of the wall.

Richard Stokes with a contractor from KIer Construction.

The spokesman added: “This has been a fantastic collaboration between our community and Kier the construction company.

“It has seen tons of rocks which may have been destined for landfill recycled and put to a good use.

“It has given the community a good start in the ongoing process of creating the wildlife corridor and the residents are absolutely delighted.

“The residents smile that we now have our own sea defence, should the water ever reach us.”

Rocks from the Exmouth tidal defence scheme being used to create a Devon bank.

A blue heart sign has been placed at the site to show that it is part of Wild Exmouth’s plans to improve the town’s natural environment.

Bird boxes, made by Exmouth Men’s Shed, have been donated to the community and Wild Exmouth will provide tree and wildflower seeds in the autumn.

For more information on Wild Exmouth visit the website