Win money, days out and restaurant meals in the Exmouth Museum raffle

Mike Menhenitt from the Society of Exmouth Museum outside the building - Credit: Archant

Tickets are now on sale for Exmouth Museum’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Grand Raffle, to be drawn at the Exmouth Festival on Sunday, June 5.

The first prize is £100 cash, second prize is a family day at World of Country Life and third prize is a family ticket for Stuart Line Cruises.

There is also the chance to win vouchers for meals at local restaurants, works of art, and even a free MOT at South Coast Garages.

A full list of the prizes is on display at the museum.

Tickets are available from the museum at £2 each and will also be on sale at the Exmouth Museum stand at the Exmouth Festival from June 2 to June 5.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Exmouth Museum.

The Society of Exmouth Museum would like to thank all the businesses in Exmouth that have donated prizes for their generous support.