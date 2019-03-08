$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Thug’ jailed for unprovoked attack on cyclist

PUBLISHED: 14:26 11 April 2019

A ‘thuggish’ attacker has been jailed for knocking a cyclist off his bike and breaking his eye socket in an unprovoked assault.

Josh Smith was standing in the middle of a cycle path and arguing with his mother when victim Dr Chris Sloan happened to ride towards him.

Dr Sloan was a complete stranger who was cycling home from his job as a weather radar expert at the Met Office when he was attacked next to the A376 at Clyst St Mary.

He stopped his bike because he could not get past Smith, who turned his aggression on him, knocked him to the ground and then punched him repeatedly in the face and upper body.

Smith, aged 22, of Sandringham Road, Newton Abbot, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for a year by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: ”You turned on the victim for no obvious reason other than your uncontrollable aggression. The cyclist was not presenting any challenge.

“He was simply waiting to pass by as you argued with your mother. This was a thuggish piece of anger and aggression.”

Mr Gareth Evans, prosecuting, said Dr Sloan was cycling home at 8.30pm on June 14 last year when he was attacked.

Smith’s argument with his mother was so violent that she stopped her car near Clyst St Mary and they both got out. He was waving a bottle as Dr Sloan approached them.

Mr Evans said:”Dr Sloan did not say anything or make any comment and simply cycled to within a metre or so when he was compelled to stop because his path was blocked.

“Smith approached and pushed him. He could not prevent himself toppling off his bike and Smith then launched his attack. He had a bottle in his right hand but used his left hand to aim about ten punches.

“Dr Sloan said about five made contact with his face or shoulder. Smith’s mother was screaming at him and Dr Sloan’s impression was that this was what caused him to stop.

“This was a sustained assault in which there was repeated punching when the victim was helpless on the ground.”

Smith walked away towards the central reservation and was arrested when police arrived on the scene. He told them he had taken 35 valium and was upset because of an argument with his mother.

He said: ”I feel really bad for him. I literally don’t know the guy. He came past and I rammed him straight into a lamp post for no reason.”

Mr Lee Bremridge, defending, said Smith was living a chaotic lifestyle at the time which led to the argument with his mother.

He is now planning to live with his father in Exmouth and would benefit from help from the probation service to tackle problems of mental health, substance abuse and anger management.

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Woman’s body found in Exmouth Marina

Picture: Mark Atherton

Reports of car entering Exmouth Marina investigated in search for missing Bicton woman

Reflections at Exmouth Marina. Ref exe 0225-02-15SH. Photo Simon Horn

Police concerned for welfare of missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Tree set for the chop in Exmouth given a stay of execution following nest discovery

The tree in Phear Park, Exmouth, is set to be cut down in Apri. Picture: Getty Images

Coat retreived from River Exe in search for missing Bicton woman

Have you seen missing Irene McMullan?

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town edged out by Exeter City in Devon Bowl semi-final

Exmouth Town supporters who travelled to support the team in the 5-1 win at Launceston. Picture MARTIN COOK

Blues boys win shoot-out to secure Under-10s League Cup final slot

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Seniors’ Centenary Salver success for Chris Allison

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Lucas nets first half hat-trick as Town Under-13s down Dawlish

Budleigh Evening League presentation evening success

The Budleigh Falcons winners of the Budleigh Evening League Presentation night, knockout competition. Richard Cooper, Gerard McCarthy and Brian Crook with Paul Griffin, Budleigh Bowls Club indoor secretary. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists