Three-vehicle collision on A376
PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 August 2020
Archant
A three-vehicle collision on the A376 near Exton is causing delays into and out of Exmouth on Wednesday (August 19).
Police say they received reports of an accident near a petrol station between Exton and Ebford at around 2pm.
According to officers, the road is partially blocked both ways and traffic is queueing.
Updates as we have them.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.