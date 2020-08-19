Advanced search

Three-vehicle collision on A376

PUBLISHED: 14:38 19 August 2020

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

Traffic being affected by a three-vehicle collision on the A376 at Exton. Picture: Becca Harris

A three-vehicle collision on the A376 near Exton is causing delays into and out of Exmouth on Wednesday (August 19).

Police say they received reports of an accident near a petrol station between Exton and Ebford at around 2pm.

According to officers, the road is partially blocked both ways and traffic is queueing.

Updates as we have them.

