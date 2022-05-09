Members of the RV-ONE team after completing the Three Peaks Challenge - Credit: RV-ONE

A group of Devon men conquered the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for Exmouth mental health community group RV-ONE.

The Community Interest Company was founded in 2020 by Exmouth Royal Marine Sergeant Tom Merriman, 37, a Physical Training Instructor at the Commando Training Centre, Lympstone, and its founding premise revolves around social interaction as a means to boosting mental health.

Through physical training sessions and social meet-ups, despite the recent lockdown, and because of it, the organisation has supported countless people in the community, including many teenagers in recent months.

The Three Peaks Challenge involves participants hiking up the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon – in 24 hours. The total walking distance is 23 miles and the total ascent is 3,064 metres.

The RV-ONE team during the Three Peaks Challenge - Credit: RV-ONE

Last year, it was the turn of an all-female squad who raised around £15,000 for the charity; this year, it was the all-male group’s turn.

The mostly Exmouth-based participants, supported by a small group of serving and former Royal Marines, set off from Exmouth for Scotland on Friday (May 6), and started the challenge on Saturday.

The RV-ONE Three Peaks Challenge is the organisation’s flagship annual fundraiser giving people the opportunity to take on the feat fully supported.

Money raised from the challenge will go towards RV-ONE's permanent base at Warren View on land bequeathed to it by Exmouth FC Youth.

Tom said: “Their determination and support for one another was brilliant.

“This event brought people who live and work in the community, together, the guys have made new friends, and they've had this amazing experience and learnt things that they will be able to apply in their everyday lives."

To find out about RV-ONE, visit www.facebook.com/rv.oneuk



