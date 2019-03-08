The big 300 - care home trio reach landmark birthday

Care home manager Debbie Waller with Vera, Margaret and Jessie. Picture: Abbeyfield Shandford Archant

A trio of Budleigh Salterton residents have turned 100 within six weeks of each other.

All three cutting their cake. Picture: Abbeyfield Shandford All three cutting their cake. Picture: Abbeyfield Shandford

The care home where Vera Budgen, Margaret Davis and Jessie Gannon live held a joint party, with friends, families, neighbours and dignitaries attending.

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Station Road, rolled out the red carpet for dozens of guests - including town mayor Councillor Caz Sismore-Hunt - who were keen to join the trio of centenarians and their families.

The party was rounded off with Champagne toasts to Vera, Margaret and Jessie who were all presented with bouquets of flowers.

Margaret said it was a 'fantastic afternoon' and the food and music made for a 'wonderful occasion she would never forget.

Margaret Davis with one of her cards. Picture: Abbeyfield Shandford Margaret Davis with one of her cards. Picture: Abbeyfield Shandford

Care home manager Debbie Waller said: "I would like to express thanks to everyone, especially our staff, and family members who worked so hard serving drinks and selling raffle tickets.

"There was the usual great sense of community spirit that afternoon."