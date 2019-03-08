Thousands descend on Budleigh Salterton for annual celebration of literature

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2019

Robert Harris. Picture: Mike Rice

Robert Harris. Picture: Mike Rice

Archant

The 11th annual Budleigh Salterton Literary Festival has been hailed as the 'biggest yet'.

Festival marquee. Picture: Mike RiceFestival marquee. Picture: Mike Rice

More than 8,000 tickets were sold and audiences came to see a line up of authors illustrators, journalists and broadcasters including Dame Hilary Mantel, Robert Harris and Jenny Eclair.

The festival reached more than 2,000 young people through its events and education outreach programme.

Some of the more popular events included was opportunities to meet Baroness Camilla Cavendish - the former political advisor to former prime minster David Cameron - and award-winning historian Tom Holland.

Malcolm Elliott, festival chairman, said: "Once again, we were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of our audiences who travelled from all over the country to be inspired, challenged and amazed by our fantastic programme of authors.

Dame Hilary Mantel and James Runce. Picture: Mike RiceDame Hilary Mantel and James Runce. Picture: Mike Rice

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences again next year.

"The next festival will take place from Wednesday, September 16, to Sunday, September 20, 2020, so get the dates in your diary."

