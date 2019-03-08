Thomson Reuter funding boost for Pete's Dragons' bubble rush

Pete's Dragons' bubble rush event will be sponsored by Thomson Reuter. Picture: Pete's Dragons Archant

An Exmouth-based business has boosted funds for a charity 'bubble rush' by becoming the first sponsor of the event.

The family-friendly event in aid of suicide bereavement charity Pete's Dragons, based in Exmouth, takes place at Exeter Racecourse on Saturday (June 29) and Thomson Reuter has agreed to sponsor it.

Participants start in a sea of foam and then continue through four coloured stations being sprayed by bubble cannons as they go. Families can run, dance or toddle through the five kilometer course.

Staff at Thomson Reuter will be controlling one of the coloured bubble stations as well as participating in the race on the day.

READ MORE: It's bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

Kate Bedding, project manager at Pete's Dragons, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the charity to raise awareness across Devon about the support we offer and to raise essential funds to maintain the work we do."

Antony Crosbie, customer support manager at Thomson Reuter, said: "We are proud to work with such a wonderful and caring charity. Bubble Rush is going to be a fun day, and we are excited to be involved in such a fantastic event."

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite, as an individual or as a group.

Everyone is encouraged to come along to join in the bubble run whether they are participating or not.