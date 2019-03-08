Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thomson Reuter funding boost for Pete's Dragons' bubble rush

PUBLISHED: 11:29 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 25 June 2019

Pete's Dragons' bubble rush event will be sponsored by Thomson Reuter. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Pete's Dragons' bubble rush event will be sponsored by Thomson Reuter. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Archant

An Exmouth-based business has boosted funds for a charity 'bubble rush' by becoming the first sponsor of the event.

The family-friendly event in aid of suicide bereavement charity Pete's Dragons, based in Exmouth, takes place at Exeter Racecourse on Saturday (June 29) and Thomson Reuter has agreed to sponsor it.

Participants start in a sea of foam and then continue through four coloured stations being sprayed by bubble cannons as they go. Families can run, dance or toddle through the five kilometer course.

Staff at Thomson Reuter will be controlling one of the coloured bubble stations as well as participating in the race on the day.

READ MORE: It's bubble time! Fun run to raise money for Exmouth charity

Kate Bedding, project manager at Pete's Dragons, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for the charity to raise awareness across Devon about the support we offer and to raise essential funds to maintain the work we do."

Antony Crosbie, customer support manager at Thomson Reuter, said: "We are proud to work with such a wonderful and caring charity. Bubble Rush is going to be a fun day, and we are excited to be involved in such a fantastic event."

Tickets for the event can be purchased at Eventbrite, as an individual or as a group.

Everyone is encouraged to come along to join in the bubble run whether they are participating or not.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Popworld is coming to Exmouth as Fever gets set to close its doors

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth Pride in pictures - Town’s annual diversity festival continues to grow

Exmouth Pride in Manor Gardens. Ref exe 26 19TI 1030257. Picture: Terry Ife

Supermarket giant to install new cash point in Budleigh

SM Prior and Son which will soon be converted into a Tesco Express. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Recognition for scout leader Dave after 50 years of service

Exmouth 5th Sea Scouts who won the annual 'Woodjam' event. Picture: Katie Lee

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh move into promotion places with Abbotskerswell victory

Budleigh Salterton against Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho!. Picture: Sam Cooper

Clyst St George top the table following Honiton win

Clyst St George v Honiton in the D Division East. Picture: Sam Cooper

Thomson Reuter funding boost for Pete’s Dragons’ bubble rush

Pete's Dragons' bubble rush event will be sponsored by Thomson Reuter. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Yoga on Exmouth beach for Summer Solstice

Beach yoga at Orcombe Point. Picture: Debra Quine

Pervert sent lewd video to ‘girl’ who was really an undercover cop

Antony Turner, formerly of Topsham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists