Exmouth trainee accountant recognised for exam success

Trainee accountant Sarah Balsdon and Exmouth Partner Ruskin Wilson. Picture :Thompson Jenner LLP Archant

An Exmouth-based trainee accountant has gained national recognition for passing a professional exam.

Sarah Balsdon, of Thompson Jenner LLP, in Alexandra Terrace, came joint first in the country in her latest ICAEW (Institute of Chartered Accounts in England and Wales) tax compliance exam.

She passed with a mark of 96 per cent and was awarded the ICAEW Knox prize.

Competition for the award was fierce, with trainee accountants across the length and breadth of the country - including some from the top national accounting firms - vying for the top spot.

The trainee accountant said: "I am delighted to have achieved such a great result in my ACA professional stage exams.

"I was determined to work hard and do well, but achieving first place above all of the talented students who took part is really amazing.

"It is only just beginning to sink in."